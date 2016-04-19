Diabetes Prevention Program Diabetes Prevention Program.

The Wichita County Health District presents Diabetes Prevention Program.

The classes will begin in May and last for 12 weeks. There are two class slots: May10th from 1-3 p.m. and May 11th from 11-1 p.m. to start.

There are no evening classes scheduled at this time.

The classes are designed to help prevent or delay the onset of type-2 diabetes through free physical activities and free nutrition classes.

Call 761-7975 for more information or head to the website.