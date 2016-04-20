Road conditions update

The Texas Department of Transportation has released updated road conditions for Archer, Clay, and Montague Counties.

In Archer County FM 368 west of State Highway 25 has water on the roadway but it is considered passable. Also on FM368, from Gose City Road to Stonewall Road has water on the roadway and is not passable. Meanwhile, on FM 1954 west of State Highway 79, Water is on the roadway there as well , but it is considered passable.

In Clay County US 287 Southbound shoulder near Brown Road has water on the roadway, and officials say lanes will be closed as need. Also in Clay County, FM 2393 south of Jolly has water on the roadway, but it is listed as passable at this time.

In Montague County, State Highway 101 near the Wise County line has some standing water on the roadway, but it is considered passable at this time.

Officials are reminding motorists that if you can’t see the roadway to please stop and turn around, don't drown.

More updates can be found at drivetexas.org

Copyright 2016 KAUZ/TxDOT All Rights Reserved