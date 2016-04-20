Two arrested after police find weapons and drugs in home

WFPD officers responded to a disturbance in the 1900 block of Taylor on Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene they followed a male suspect to a nearby home. Officers later found him in the bathroom of the home and after executing a search warrant. Officials said they also found multiple knives, a sawed-off shotgun, empty baggies, scales, cash and a small amount of marijuana. After a further search of the premises offices also found ten grams of methamphetamine. Dustin Davidson, 23, and Christina Lazo, 34 were both arrested and charged with multiple offenses including Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved