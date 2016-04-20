Man charged with Burglary and Obstruction

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday police responded to a disturbance in the 3100 block of 9th Street. After further investigation police found that Daniel Patrick Chavez, 37, forced his way into a home on that block, and allegedly began assaulting the person inside.

The altercation then made its way outside where a neighbor saw Chavez strike the victim and contacted the police.

Chavez was arrested and charged with Burglary of a Habitation, and Obstruction or Retaliation after he was then heard making threats to the arresting officer.

His bond has been set at $31,500.

