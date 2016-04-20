Kids take unexpected ride through drainage system.

Wichita Falls Police officers were called out to Pinky’s Cave, just east of Monroe and north of Kell East Access Road, to what the caller described as a possible drowning incident. While responding to the call, police found four juveniles walking in the park near Martin Plaza Pond.

The children told officers that While playing at in the Pinky's Cave area they had been flushed through the drainage system. The system at Pinky’s Cave connects to the Harrison drainage system and dumps into Martin Plaza Pond.

Although the children had an interesting story to tell, no serious injuries were reported.

The police department would also like to remind residents that Pinky's Cave is not a play area.

