Armed robbery at local gas station

WICHITA FALLS, TX -

Wichita Falls Police say the responded to an armed robbery at the Zoom Zooms on Seymour Highway just before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday Night.
Authorities say a white male entered the store, and demanded money from the clerk.

He took cash from the register as well as a cash box underneath the register.

Police recovered all the stolen items and that man is now behind bars.

We're working to learn more on that suspect's identity.
