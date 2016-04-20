Armed robbery at local gas station

Wichita Falls Police say the responded to an armed robbery at the Zoom Zooms on Seymour Highway just before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday Night.

Authorities say a white male entered the store, and demanded money from the clerk.

He took cash from the register as well as a cash box underneath the register.

Police recovered all the stolen items and that man is now behind bars.

We're working to learn more on that suspect's identity.

