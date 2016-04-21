New information released about Zoom In robbery

New information has been released about the armed robbery at the ZoomIn Store on Seymour highway on Wednesday.

Wichita Falls Police said just before 9 p.m. they were conducting surveillance on the store because of recent robberies when a man entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk, and reached over the counter taking cash and a cash box from under the register with him.

The man identified as 36-year-old Zachariah Pond, took off when officers approached the store.

Officers caught up with him at the intersection of Seymour Highway and Fillmore and arrested him.

He was found with the gun and the money.

Pond was charged with Aggravated Robbery.

Police believe he was involved in at least two other robberies at the ZoomIn and further charges are expected.

