Officials release cause of death for body found at river

We now know the cause of death of a man found dead in the Wichita River back in February.

According to autopsy results, the cause of death for James Sherman Hopkins is an accidental drowning.

Back in February, Joggers were running the trails along the river when they discovered something in the water. After realizing it was the body of a deceased man the runners immediately called 911. Shortly after the call was made detectives and scuba divers were on the scene.

The autopsy was performed in Tarrant County. Hopkins was 57.

