Hervey bond request denied

Willie Maurice Hervey’s request for bond reduction has been denied.

Exactly two years ago on Thursday, deputies were called out to a home in the 2300 block of River Road.

When they arrived, they found 20-year-old Mark Austin Hawkins dead on the porch.

21-year -old Willie Hervey Junior is accused of robbing and then shooting Hawkins, in an incident involving drugs.

Hervey is due in 89th district court on Thursday.

His bond remains at one million dollars.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved