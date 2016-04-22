Texoma's most wanted - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's most wanted

WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 04-22-2016

Jason Morgan

White Male

DOB: 04-17-79  Red/Hzl

180 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall

Wanted For: Sex Offenders Duty To Register Annually

Franklin Donell Shaw

Black male

DOB: 10-14-66  Blk/Bro

216 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture Aggravated Assault W/Deadly Weapon

Zuri Sade Barnes

Black Female

DOB: 11-12-86  Blk/Bro

190 Lbs. / 5’5” Tall

Wanted For: Injury To A Child

Jessica Marie Amador

Hispanic Female

DOB: 09-03-88  Blk/Bro

162 Lbs. / 5’5” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation – Possession Of A Controlled Substance PG1 Over 1 Gram U/4

Joe Alan Adams

White male

DOB: 09-06-68  Bro/Bro

250 Lbs. / 6’01” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture – Burglary Of A Habitation

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities. 

If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll free by dialing #888.

You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.

You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers: citizens, police and the media working together to make our community a safer place.

Together we can make a difference.

