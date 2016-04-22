WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM
These individuals are wanted as of 04-22-2016
|
Jason Morgan
White Male
DOB: 04-17-79 Red/Hzl
180 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall
Wanted For: Sex Offenders Duty To Register Annually
|
Franklin Donell Shaw
Black male
DOB: 10-14-66 Blk/Bro
216 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture Aggravated Assault W/Deadly Weapon
|
Zuri Sade Barnes
Black Female
DOB: 11-12-86 Blk/Bro
190 Lbs. / 5’5” Tall
Wanted For: Injury To A Child
|
Jessica Marie Amador
Hispanic Female
DOB: 09-03-88 Blk/Bro
162 Lbs. / 5’5” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation – Possession Of A Controlled Substance PG1 Over 1 Gram U/4
|
Joe Alan Adams
White male
DOB: 09-06-68 Bro/Bro
250 Lbs. / 6’01” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture – Burglary Of A Habitation
IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.
If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll free by dialing #888.
You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.
You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.
Crime Stoppers: citizens, police and the media working together to make our community a safer place.
Together we can make a difference.
