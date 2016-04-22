Three per-trial conferences reset

NewsChannel 6 is following several court appearances on Friday.

First, a pretrial conference for one of the three people accused in a Burkburnett murder case has been reset.

Teresa Billen was set for a pretrial conference on Friday in 78th District Court.

That has been reset for 60 days from now.

Billen and two others are charged in the death of Cameron Scott McCarthy who was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in November.

A woman accused of driving while intoxicated has also had her pretrial conference reset as well.

Back in June of 2015 police said Melissa Kay Trejo hit a motorcyclist near the Kamay.

Authorities said the motorcyclist died from their injuries.

Trejo was charged with intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle.

Her pretrial conference has also been reset for 60 days from now.

A Wichita Falls man accused of the sexual assault of a child will also wait another 60 days for a pretrial conference.

Police said back in September of last year, a report was made accusing Freddie Hernandez of forcing himself on a juvenile victim.

Hernandez was due in 30th district court this morning for a per-trial conference that has been reset.

