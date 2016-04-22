Justin Love appears in court for pre-trial conference

One of the three people accused of last summer's murder of Domanic Thrasher made an appearance in court earlier today for a pre-trial conference, but it is now rescheduled.

Justin Michael Love is charged with murder and parole violation.

The murder happened last June, but it wasn't until November that love was booked into the Wichita County Jail.

Authorities said love was arrested in Colorado two months after Thrasher was shot and killed in broad daylight on June 2nd, at the intersection of Yuma Trail and Gunnison.

Two others are also charged with Thrasher's murder, Blayne Brooks and Whitney O'Brien.

