Woman found with meth outside 9th street apartment complex

A Wichita Falls woman is behind bars and a large quantity of meth are off the streets.

Wichita County Sheriff's deputies said they encountered Kristina Brooke Aylor sitting inside a vehicle while patrolling an apartment complex on the 1900 block of 8th Street on Saturday. Following a search of her vehicle authorities found a baggie with 15 grams of meth inside. After searching her they found an additional 1.9 grams of methamphetamine.

Aylor remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.