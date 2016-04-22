If an apple a day keeps the doctor away then Texoma food banks will be keeping underserved people in the community healthy for a long time to come.

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has a goal. They want 50 percent of the food they put out to be fresh fruits and vegetables. It's all in an effort to change our eating habits and encourage good health. That's why there was excitement in the air on Friday morning when the United Family of supermarkets delivered over 19 thousand pounds of fresh apples to the food bank.

This is the fifth year United has donated the fruit, not only to the food bank in Wichita Falls but to eight food banks the company serves throughout West Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth and eastern New Mexico. United's donation increased by more than 100 thousand pounds this year in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Texas based supermarkets.

“This is the 100th year anniversary of United and we wanted to donate 100 thousand pounds or more to the area food banks that we serve. Our area generously received 19 thousand pounds of apples to help take the bite of hunger.”

It’s all part of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program. The program is sponsored by FirstFruits in Washington. They created it to feed the underserved in our area and bring attention to the problem of food insecurity in the U.S. Food insecurity means not knowing where your next meal is coming from.

Food bank staff say none of the apples will go to waste. The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank covers a twelve county area slightly larger than the state of Massachusetts and serves 74 thousand individuals annually. The apples will go out to all of Wichita County and three other counties and the food bank says their agencies will pick up even more of the produce to distribute. They say they are excited to receive the donation.

“We were one of the eight stores that were selected to receive apples and we got 19 thousand pounds. We're super excited. This will do a lot of good in the community. We'll actually start distributing these apples today.”

The food bank says that right now 27% of the food they put out is fresh fruits and vegetables and that generous donations like the one they received today from United Family puts them well on their way toward their 50% goal.

Food donations can be dropped off at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank office at 1230 Midwestern Parkway on weekdays between 8am – 5pm.

