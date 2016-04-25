Manhunt Monday

Wichita Falls Police is on the lookout for Britton Ancell.

He is charged with Burglary of a Habitation.

He was born on April 10, 1986. He is described as a White male with Brown hair and Hazel eyes. He weighs approximately 165 pounds and is 5' 8".

Never attempt to apprehend this subject.

Anyone with information on this or any other criminal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You don't have to give your information and you could win a cash reward.

