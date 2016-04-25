AT&T emergency call issues resolved - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

AT&T emergency call issues resolved

(Source: MGN)

If you are AT&T customer, you may have noticed some problems while trying to call 911 this morning.

The Wichita Falls Emergency Call Center was having problems getting service from AT&T customers.

That issue has since been resolved and you should be able to make calls.

There doesn't appear to be an issue with any other providers.

