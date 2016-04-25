Early voting now open

Nearly thirty percent of the state takes part in the election process, but you can help increase that by heading to the polls to make your voice heard.

You can do it this week, early voting is now underway for the municipal elections.

Early voting began on Monday, but this process won't last too long, you'll only have until May 3rd to get your ballot in.

Election Day is May 7th.

NewsChannel 6 is following a few item including school bonds in the Nocona and Midway ISDs.

