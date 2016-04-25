Archer and Vernon school officials meet to discuss policy changes

Archer City school leaders are going to be busy with paperwork this week after Monday’s meeting.

The district is holding one of its final meetings before they close out the school year.

Top topics of discussion are centered on signing off on profession contracts for school services, reviews and reports from school principals, and calendar changes for the upcoming school year.

Vernon ISD also met on Monday, and it could be one of the superintendent's last.

Board members will be taking a look at Superintendent Tom Woody's letter of retirement and consider hiring an interim to take his place.

School buses were also on the agenda specifically, deciding on whether or not to sell the district's surplus of buses and equipment.

?We'll have more on these stories once the respective meetings have concluded.

