Lock Up Funds

If you are arrested and in a wheelchair you won't be staying at the Wichita County Jail at the courthouse. It isn't wheelchair accessible.

That's why Wichita County Commissioners approved more than $11 thousand dollars today to house a wheelchair bound female inmate - charged with murder - at the more modern Archer County Jail.

It was part of over $23 thousand dollars that commissioners approved today to house inmates in other counties. Another $13 thousand dollars was approved for eleven male inmates from Wichita County staying in Young County Jail.

Law enforcement officials say the inmates were transferred to Young County while repairs were being made to fix the leaking roof at the Jail Annex. It cost $36 dollars a day to house each prisoner in Young County.

In the case of the disabled female inmate, law enforcement officials say half of the Wichita County Jail was built in the 1960's and the other half was built in the mid-1980’s and it wasn't constructed for wheelchair access.

County officials say building accommodations for the disabled is something that will be addressed when Wichita County significantly remodels or builds a new jail.



