Texoma man faces additional charges in sexual assault case

A Texoma man accused of sexually assaulting a child is facing new charges.

Freddie Hernandez was already charged with Aggravated Sexual Contact, and Indecency with a Child by Contact, after a report was made last September, saying he forced himself on a juvenile victim.

Two more counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault have now been added and one more count of Indecency with a Child by Contact.

His bond is has been set at $350,000.

Hernandez was supposed to have a pretrial conference last week, which was postponed.

He is expected to be back in court in a few weeks.

