Early voting suspended in Lakeside City

Early voting suspended in Lakeside City

After being granted permission from Texas Secretary of State, officials in Lakeside City will suspend early voting today at 3 p.m. due to expected weather conditions. Early voting will resume at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

