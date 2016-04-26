Cancellations

Early voting has been suspended in Lake City after officials contacted the office of the Texas Secretary of State and received permission to do so.

Other closures include:

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Wichita Falls has cancelled RCIA classes for Tuesday night have been cancelled because of the weather.

There will be no after school activities or events for Lawton public schools today

Also, the El Mejicano Restaurant on Central Freeway will be closing today at 2pm for the safety of customers and employees.

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce Business after hours has been cancelled as well.

If you would like to have your cancellation messages post here, please email us at news@kauz.com

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved