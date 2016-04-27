Pilgrim's Pride recalls more than four million pounds of chicken products

If the lunch menu contains Pilgrim's Pride fully cooked chicken products then pay attention to this.

Pilgrim's Pride is recalling more than 4.5 million pounds of chicken.

The recall comes after complaints from customers of plastic in chicken nuggets.

USDA inspectors also found wood, rubber, and metal in products.

The products were sold in stores under the brand names Gold Kist Farms, Pierce, and Sweet Georgia.

No health problems related to the chicken products have been confirmed.

Still, customers who have a recalled product at home are advised to throw it out or return it to where it was purchased.