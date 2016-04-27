Closures and outages around Texoma

Many areas around Texoma are picking up after storms swept through the area on Tuesday night.

According to the Oncor's website, there are still about 1,100 people in Wichita Falls without power at midday on Wednesday.

That's down from about 7,000 on Tuesday night.

There's also a lot of businesses closed due to power outages.

The Animal Services building in Wichita Falls is closed until power is restored.

Same with TxDOT and the DMV in Wichita Falls.

Christ Academy will be closed today due to power outages.

