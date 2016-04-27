Burkburnett student project wins big - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Burkburnett student project wins big

Some students in Burkburnett are getting a big honor.

Their project, Amelia Earhart: A Pioneer in Aviation, will be showcased at a state history fair.

The 36th Annual Texas History Day is this Saturday.

Students from 6th grade through 12th grades from across Texas will have a chance to compete for the chance to represent Texas at the national history day contest in June.

