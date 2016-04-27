WFPD seek assistance locating missing woman

The WFPD need your help in finding a missing person.

Candace Therese Bell was last spoken to on February 26th, 2016 at her residence.

She is described as a thin build, white female, 5' 10", 140 pounds with long, straight brown hair and green eyes.

Candance has oriental lettering tattooed on her neck, flowers tattooed on her left shoulder, an unknown tattoo on her right leg and the name Steven Bell tattooed on her wrist.

She also has multiple ear piercings and a piercing above her lip. Her family is concerned for her welfare.

If you have any information concerning Candace's whereabouts call the Wichita Falls Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 940-761-7762.

