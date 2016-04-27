New information concerning improper Electra teacher, student relationship released

NewsChannel 6 has learned more about an Electra teacher who turned herself in for having an improper relationship with a student.

On Tuesday, we reported that a second Electra teacher was booked into the Wichita County Jail on four charges of an improper relationship between an educator and student.

According to authorities, Megan Shed, a second grade teacher for the Electra Independent School District, was allegedly involved with an Electra resident. The relationship reportedly happened outside of the city limits so which is why Wichita County Officials are involved and not there Electra counterparts.

WCSO said that a 19-year-old male student of Electra High School said he had sexual intercourse four times with Shed.

