Soldier with Texoma ties helps disrupt terror plot in Denmark

A Texoma airman helped disrupt a terror plot in Denmark says military officials.

U.S. Army Captain Bradley Grimm was recognized for his role in foiling a terror plot to attack a school in Denmark recently.

Grimm, who graduated from Holiday High School in 1987 is based in Anbar, Iraq, at the al-Asad airbase, and was honored for his actions by Danish officials when he was awarded the Danish Defense Medal for Special Meritorious Effort. The medal was presented to him by Danish Chief of Defense Gen. Peter Bartram.

According to military officials, Grimm went above and beyond to provide key information regarding threats against a Danish school using homemade explosive devices.

