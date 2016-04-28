Human trafficking raid detains 4

Wichita Falls Police and officials with Homeland Security served a warrant on Wednesday to a home in the 2600 block of 9th Street in connection a human trafficking investigation.

WFPD says a special agent received a tip that part of a human trafficking ring had moved from the Dallas-Fort Worth area to Wichita Falls.

Four people are listed as involved persons.

