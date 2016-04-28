Crash on Concord sends one to hospital - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Crash on Concord sends one to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning, after an accident on Concord and Pasadena.

It happened just before 8:45 a.m. when the driver of a silver Nissan Versa was traveling down Concord and ran a stop sign hitting a GMC Denali that was traveling on Pasadena.

That person transported to the hospital and had non-life threatening injures.

