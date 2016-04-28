Crash on Concord sends one to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning, after an accident on Concord and Pasadena.

It happened just before 8:45 a.m. when the driver of a silver Nissan Versa was traveling down Concord and ran a stop sign hitting a GMC Denali that was traveling on Pasadena.

That person transported to the hospital and had non-life threatening injures.

