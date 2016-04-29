WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 04-29-2016

Arthur Henry Litteken White Male DOB: 04-25-91 Bro/Blu 190 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Places Weapons Prohibited Jason Morgan White Male DOB: 04-17-79 Red/Haz 180 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall Wanted For: Sex Offenders Duty to Register Annually Sunset Marie Ayala Hispanic Female DOB: 01-11-92 Blk/Bro 260 Lbs. / 5’02” Tall Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Man/Del of CS PG3 Over 4 Under 28 Grams Jordan Dajaour Turner Black Male DOB: 09-15-92 Blk/Bro 168 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Abandon Endanger Child with Imminent Danger Bodily Injury Anthony Carrol Ray White male DOB: 01-27-68 Bro/Bro 216 Lbs. / 5’10” Tall Wanted For: Violation Of Probation - Driving While

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.



If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll free by dialing #888.



You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.



You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.



Crime Stoppers: citizens, police and the media working together to make our community a safer place.



Together we can make a difference.

