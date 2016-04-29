Texoma's most wanted - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's most wanted

WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 04-29-2016

Arthur Henry Litteken

White Male

DOB: 04-25-91  Bro/Blu

190 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Places Weapons Prohibited

Jason Morgan

White Male

DOB: 04-17-79  Red/Haz

180 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall

Wanted For: Sex Offenders Duty to Register Annually

Sunset Marie Ayala

Hispanic Female

DOB: 01-11-92  Blk/Bro

260 Lbs. / 5’02” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Man/Del of CS PG3 Over 4 Under 28 Grams

Jordan Dajaour Turner

Black Male

DOB: 09-15-92  Blk/Bro

168 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Abandon Endanger Child with Imminent Danger Bodily Injury

Anthony Carrol Ray

White male

DOB: 01-27-68  Bro/Bro

216 Lbs. / 5’10” Tall

Wanted For: Violation Of Probation - Driving While 

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities. 

If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll free by dialing #888.

You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.

You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers: citizens, police and the media working together to make our community a safer place.

Together we can make a difference.

