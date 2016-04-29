Here are Texoma's Most Wanted as of 04 29 2016
Arthur Henry Litteken
White Male
DOB: 04-25-91 Bro/Blu
190 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Places Weapons Prohibited
Jason Morgan
White Male
DOB: 04-17-79 Red/Haz
180 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall
Wanted For: Sex Offenders Duty to Register Annually
Sunset Marie Ayala
Hispanic Female
DOB: 01-11-92 Blk/Bro
260 Lbs. / 5’02” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Man/Del of CS PG3 Over 4 Under 28 Grams
Jordan Dajaour Turner
Black Male
DOB: 09-15-92 Blk/Bro
168 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Abandon Endanger Child with Imminent Danger Bodily Injury
Anthony Carrol Ray
White male
DOB: 01-27-68 Bro/Bro
216 Lbs. / 5’10” Tall
Wanted For: Violation Of Probation - Driving While
IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.
If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll free by dialing #888.
You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.
You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.
Crime Stoppers: citizens, police and the media working together to make our community a safer place.
Together we can make a difference.
