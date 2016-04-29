On Friday, over 200 high school juniors and seniors are taking part in Vernon College's GenTx decision day.

The students are from ten local high schools.

Organizers talk with students about the opportunities available and the steps they need to take to further their education.

Plus there's lots of prizes, food, games and tours.

And two $500 Vernon College scholarships are also given at the event.

