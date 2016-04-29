Sheriff's office get more than $150K off the streets

Wichita County K9 unit found 2.5 pounds of heroin.

A thirty-nine-year-old Hispanic male was placed under arrest after the drugs were found inside a car he was driving.

Some of the dope was wrapped in duct tape packages hidden in a concealed compartment of the car.

The drugs are now safely off the streets. The drugs had a street value of more than $170,000.

The drugs and the man were turned over to the DEA.

