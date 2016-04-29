Fort Sill Commanding Gen. moving AL - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Fort Sill Commanding Gen. moving AL

The Army has announced the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Commanding General, will become the next Commanding General of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Army Forces Strategic Command in Alabama.

Maj. Gen. John Rossi has also been nominated for a third star, that nomination is still awaiting confirmation by the United States Senate.

