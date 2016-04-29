Americos visit Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame

The eyes of the wrestling world will be on north Texas on Saturday.

Up and coming wrestling superstar, Americos will be visiting the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame.

He is going to greet fans and kick off month-long wrestling activities.

Americos currently wrestles across the U.S. most recently for Ring of Honor.

He's the first of many wrestling stars coming to Wichita Falls in the month of May.

All activities leading up to the 15th Annual Induction Weekend, May 20th and 21st.

Americos will be greeting fans and signing autographs this Saturday from 12 noon to 2pm.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved