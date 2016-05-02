Manhunt Monday

Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for Alonzo Martinez.

He is charged with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Other Felony

He was born on June 3, 1994. He is described as a Hispanic male with Black hair and Brown eyes. He weighs approximately 140 pounds and is 5' 8".

Never attempt to apprehend this subject.

Anyone with information on this or any other criminal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You don't have to give your information and you could win a cash reward.

