Machete wielding man arrested for aggravated assault

One man is behind bars after he showed up to a church function with two machetes.

Wichita Falls Police responded to the 1700 block of Enterprise just before 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The Unity Christian Ministry Church was holding an event in the parking lot of the Dollar General, when

Police said 34-year-old Brandon Shiplet vandalized a trailer and tried to vandalize sound equipment.

When he was confronted by church members, police said Shipet swung two machetes at members of the group striking one of them on the hand, before leaving the scene.

Police found him near the 3500 block of Sheppard Access Road and arrested him for three counts of Aggravated Assault.

The victim had a deep laceration on his hand but was treated at United Regional and released.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ all Rights Reserved