Police: No arrests made following two drive-by shootings

Two drive-by shootings in the space of one night in Wichita Falls have police on the search for answers.

Wichita Falls Police says the first shooting happened just after 11:30 on Sunday night, on Avenue V and

left one man injured.

Police say residents reported several shots of gunfire in an area of Duplexes.

When officers arrived they found multiple bullet holes in homes and vehicles, as well as more than 30 shell casings.

One man was hit in the leg and was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one is in custody yet and witnesses on the scene say they didn't see anything.

