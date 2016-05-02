Sentencing rescheduled in exploitation case

A Wichita County woman accused exploiting a disabled person and forcing them to live in a five-foot cage won't be sentenced for quite some time.

Robin Payne was back in court this on Monday morning. Although Payne has pleaded guilty closing arguments and her sentencing are now scheduled for May 23rd 1:30 p.m.

Wichita County deputies entered Payne's home in 2013 and said they discovered a 25-year-old disabled woman inside a cage covered in feces.

