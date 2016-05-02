Couch now charged with murder

A Wichita Falls woman is now facing a murder charge after being originally arrested and charged with Deadly Conduct.

Wichita Falls police said the charge is in connection to a shooting that took place at a bar in Wichita Falls.

An affidavit states, Ashley Couch admitted to police she fired shots at the Haystack nearly two months ago.

Where one person was shot and later died.

Couch was arrested at the scene and charged with deadly conduct, but now a murder charge has been added.

Couch remains behind bars, on a total bond of $350,000.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved