Walsh Park Improvements continue

Improvements are underway to a park near the Archer City Visitor's Center.

Archer City received a grant to create a mural on the wall by the park, and crews have been painting since last weekend.

The painting is a tribute to local gas station owners the Walsh brothers.

That is expected to be complete by Saturday.

Other improvements to the Walsh Park include a dirt path and parking. City officials hope to break ground on these in next few months.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved