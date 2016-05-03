Bike Rodeo Kicks off Bike Safety Month

The Notre Dame Elementary School students in Wichita Falls are learning how to be safe on their bikes.

Students hit the track and TxDOT are making sure they know how to cruise carefully.

Every year the school hosts its annual Bike Rodeo, teaching students the importance of wearing helmets, using proper hand signals, stopping at stop signs and watching for pedestrians.

TxDOT officials say the program sets the foundation for these kids to become good drivers.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved