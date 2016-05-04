Lawton woman faces felony child abandonment charges

A Lawton woman is facing felony charges after abandoning her three-month-old child.

According to affidavits, Katie Blakely pleaded guilty to abandoning her three-month-old child at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in October.

The child was admitted to the hospital because it was malnourished and underweight.

Blakely was told by staff to stay with her child, but she left the hospital and didn't come back.

Officers attempted to make contact her at home, but she wouldn't answer her door.

Blakely is charged with Child Neglect and Desertion of a Child under ten, both felonies.

She's due in court next month for sentencing.

