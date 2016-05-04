Zale's building recognized by state historical commission - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Zale's building recognized by state historical commission

WICHITA FALLS, TX -

A Texoma building is receiving some special recognition.

The Texas Historical Commission is recognizing the Zale's Building as a significant part of Texas history by awarding it an official Texas historical marker. 

A dedication ceremony will be held May 19th at 10:30 a.m. at 8th and Ohio to celebrate this honor.

