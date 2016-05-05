Man facing child pornography charges to appear in court

A Wichita Falls man accused of possessing child pornography is scheduled to be in court on Thursday.

Back in August of last year, Wichita Falls Police executed a warrant on Buchanan Street, at the home of Gene Jimenez.

While detained Jimenez told investigators he had pornographic images of under-age children on his laptop.

Authorities say several files were found, leading to Jimenez being accused of 15 counts of child pornography.

He's due in 89th District Court at 9 a.m. for a pre-trial conference.

