Police find more than 100 grams of liquid THC during traffic stop

The WFPD K-9 unit helped put two people behind bars on drug charges this week.

Police stopped 36-year-old Kendrick Govan and 28-year-old Tanisha Hilt for a traffic violation on Central Freeway on Tuesday.

Officers smelled what they believed to be pot, and brought in a K-9 officer, Kuno, who gave a positive alert for narcotics.

Police found 184 grams of liquid THC and 0.29 ounces of marijuana as well as $2,000 in cash.

Both were taken to the Wichita County Jail on drug charges.

