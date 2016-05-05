Crash victim remembered as loving husband and father

Brandon Eddington, 33, was killed in a wreck on Monday after a crash at the intersection of Taft and Kell West.

Brandon's wife, Kristen, says he loved his family, loved fishing and loved to sing in the church choir.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

You can also head to First Bank on Kell Boulevard, and make a donation to the account number in Kristen Eddington's name.

