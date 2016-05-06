Overnight shooting in Duncan

A man is in critical condition after a late night shooting in Duncan.

Duncan police were called to a home near 8th and Cypress Thursday night after a man was shot.

The victim was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital by helicopter.

Detectives got a search warrant and have arrested one man for Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

It's not clear what led to the shooting, but Duncan police said the victim and suspect do know each other.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved