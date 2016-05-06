Man charged with Aggravated Robbery after attempting to rob store using a knife.

Wichita Falls Police arrested a man for Aggravated Robbery after he showed up to the Dollar General on Seymour Highway with a knife on Thursday.

Police say 38-year-old Joshua Cantrell went into the store and began to try to open packages that contained cell phones with a knife.

When he was confronted police say Cantrell threatened to assault the victim with the knife before taking off.

Police caught up with him in the area of Seymour Highway and Beverly.

Police say he did have a knife with him.

He was taken to the Wichita County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Robbery.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved