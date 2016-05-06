WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 05-06-2016

Rodolfo Lopez-Cruz Hispanic Male DOB: 01-22-99 Blk/Bro 140 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall Wanted For: Surety off Bond - Possession of Controlled Substance PG2 O/4Grams - U/400 Grams Jenna Renee Thornton White Female DOB: 10-10-85 Bro/Bro 175 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Tampering with Government Record Defraud/Harm Calvin Wayne Rickman White Male DOB: 02-28-88 Bro/Blu 150 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Theft of Property O/$1,500 - U/$20,000 Justin Oliver Parker White Male DOB: 11-03-83 Bro/Blu 220 Lbs. / 6’02” Tall Wanted For: Burglary of a Building

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.



If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll free by dialing #888.



You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.



You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.



Crime Stoppers: citizens, police and the media working together to make our community a safer place.



Together we can make a difference.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved